OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person is dead following a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR the shooting occurred at NE 24th and Miramar.

He said one person died in the shooting.

The scene of a deadly shooting at NE 24th and Miramar in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

A suspect has been apprehended, the official said.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.