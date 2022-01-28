LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A six-vehicle collision involving multiple semi-trucks in Lincoln County caused the death of one person and critically injured two people.

The crash occurred at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 44 West near mile marker 182, two miles east of Stroud, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Spencer Atiga, 21, of Chula Vista, Calif., died after suffering head, arm, leg and internal and external torso injuries, according to OHP.

Atiga was driving a 2020 Kenworth semi-truck. He had a male passenger who was admitted in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. The passenger suffered internal torso injuries.

The crash also involved a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia, a 2014 Mack truck, a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe, a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck and an unknown vehicle.

The 2016 Freightliner was driven by a 59-year-old East Chicago, Ill., man. He was admitted in good condition to St. Francis. He suffered leg and internal torso injuries.

The Mack truck driver, a 49-year-old Indianapolis man, was not injured.

The driver of the Santa Fe, a 38-year-old Kansas, Okla., woman, was admitted in good condition to St. Francis. She suffered arm, leg and internal torso injuries.

A passenger in the Santa Fe, a 37-year-old Tahlequah man, suffered internal torso injuries and was admitted in critical condition to OU Medical Center in Tulsa.

The driver of the 2017 Freightliner, a 32-year-old Hoffman Estates, Ill., man, was not injured.

Details on how the collision occurred have not been released. What happened during the crash is still under investigation.