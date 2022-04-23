LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman died and two people were critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in Lincoln County Friday afternoon.

Joan H. Marlowe, 79, of Prague, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 62, near South 3560 Road, just east of Prague, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Marlowe was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy west on Highway 62 when she went left of center for an unknown reason at approximately 1:47 p.m. and crashed head-on into a 2018 Chevy Colorado that was heading east on the highway, OHP officials said.

The impact sent the Chevy 30 feet off the right side of the road. It rolled twice before coming to rest on its driver side.

The 85-year-old Paden, Okla., man who was driving the Chevy was flown by medical helicopter to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He suffered head, arm, leg and internal and external torso injuries. He is in critical condition, OHP officials said.

His 90-year-old female passenger, also of Paden, was taken by ambulance to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She also suffered head, arm, leg and internal and external torso injuries. She is in critical condition, according to officials.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.