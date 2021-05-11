UPDATE: 1 dead following deadly 5-vehicle crash in Oklahoma City metro area, no one missing

UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died in a five-vehicle crash in the Oklahoma City/Del City area.

A Highway Patrol official told KFOR that there is not a search for anyone who was involved with the crash that occurred on Northeast 10th Street between Sooner Road and Vicky.

Authorities who were first at the scene found two driver licenses among the debris at the scene and believed two motorists might be missing. However, an OHP official said they are not aware of a search for missing people related to the crash.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead and two people are missing following a five-vehicle crash in the area of Oklahoma City and Del City on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Northeast 10th Street between Sooner Road and Vicky. Oklahoma City firefighters and Oklahoma County deputies are at the scene.

Chopper4 is over the scene capturing footage of the aftermath of the crash.

Pilot Mason Dunn said at least one person in the crash is dead and NE 10th Street traffic between Sooner and Vicky is closed and will likely be closed for a while.

Dunn said authorities at the scene are looking for at least two people in the accident who are missing.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.