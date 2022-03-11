OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person is dead following a gun battle between the occupants of two vehicles going over 100 miles per hour in Oklahoma City.

The two vehicles were racing near Wilshire and Kelley, going over 100 miles per hour and firing gunshots at each other, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

A high-speed gun battle resulted in one person’s death.

One of the vehicles hit a berm, causing it to flip. The occupant of that vehicle died at the scene.

The other vehicle fled the scene.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.