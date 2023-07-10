OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person has died following a tractor trailer accident Sunday night.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:10 p.m. Sunday night when the driver of a tractor trailer was driving at a high rate of speed going northbound on I-44.

Officials say the tractor trailer was driving on a curve when it lost control and went into a broadside slide and then overturned. The driver was ejected and pinned for approximately two hours.

According to OHP, 29-year-old Seth Hoover was pronounced dead at the scene by the Oklahoma City Fire Department.