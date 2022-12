OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly scene near Highland Park Blvd. and Pawnee Drive in NW OKC.

Police say one construction worker on a nearby apartment complex was hit by a vehicle on Highland Park Boulevard in the Chisholm Creek area. The vehicle fled the scene, and as of right now authorities have no further information.

