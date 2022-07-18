TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old woman was killed after gunfire broke out over the weekend as several young adults hung out a landmark in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa police said officers responded to the area where the concrete circle known as the Center of the Universe is located just before 3 a.m. on Sunday after getting a call that shots had been heard and people were “running everywhere.”

Police said they believe that an altercation took place between two groups and as one of those groups took off in a vehicle, the other group fired several rounds at them, hitting the 18-year-old woman.

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department says the Center of the Universe creates an acoustic anomaly where noise is echoed loudly, but only close by.