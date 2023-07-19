NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A shooting in Norman Tuesday afternoon sent one person to the hospital and another to jail.

Police posted on social media that they were responding to the shooting at the intersection of West Main Street and Willoway Drive just before 5p.m.

Police quickly roped the area off after officers located on person with gunshot wounds.

Another person was arrested at the scene.

“We have no reason to believe that there were any subjects outstanding. We’re not currently looking for anyone else that was possibly involved in the incident,” said Sarah Schettler, Norman Police Deparment.

While police said they are working to learn additional information about the shooting, others who live in the area said they were shocked to learn the news.

“There was a young man standing in the corner and he was telling me that there was a road rage incident and his buddy was administering CPR on the victim,” said one man as he stood on a nearby sidewalk.

“This is a shock to me. You know, I came from a neighborhood that was violent and now live here where I thought it was peaceful, and this stuff happened.”

Another nieghbor said the day’s events are a warning to everyone.

“It’s not worth shooting somebody over here,” the man added.

“[If] you want to make a bad decision, this is what’s going to happen.”

West Main Street between 36th and 48th Ave SW remained closed to all traffic due to the investigation before opening back up several hours later.