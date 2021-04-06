1 injured in building collapse in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a building collapsed in northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a possible building collapse in the 3900 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they realized a two-story building had collapsed.

Building collapsed near N. 39th and Penn in OKC

Initial reports indicate that renovations were being done on the structure when it collapsed.

However, officials say no one currently lives at the property.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say one construction worker was injured in the collapse and is being evaluated by paramedics.

At this point, it is unclear the extent of the victim’s injuries.