1 injured in shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, officials were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near N.W. 34th and MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators say the victim was walking through an apartment when he was shot in the back by the alleged suspect.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

At this point, police say they are still questioning people about the shooting. No arrests have been made yet.

