1 killed, 4 injured in Carter County crash

WILSON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says one person was killed and four others injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in Carter County.

According to the accident report, 35-year-old Dustin R. Bulla was driving a 1995 Dodge Ram 3500 southbound on Keller Road just north of Memorial Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when he went left of center on a hillcrest and struck a 2011 Honda Odyssey.

The Odyssey contained 57-year-old Brian Eccles, 41-year-old Michal Y. Eccles, a 12-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old boy.

Brian Eccles was transported with head and trunk internal and external injuries to Mercy of Ardmore Hospital. He was then transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Michal Eccles was transported to Mercy of Healdton Hospital where she was pronounced deceased by hospital staff due to significant injuries sustained in the collision.

The 12-year-old and 9-year-old were both transported to Mercy of Ardmore Hospital where they were treated and released.

The 2-year-old boy was transported with leg injuries to Mercy of Ardmore Hospital. He was then transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Bulla refused treatment at the scene.

Public Safety officials say Bulla was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, but the occupants of the Honda were using its seatbelts.