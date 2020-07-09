OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three people were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of one pound of meth and thousands of dollars in cash.
On Wednesday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Team made a traffic stop in the 7600 block of S. Walker after noticing a defective taillight and fake paper tag on a 2008 Ford Taurus.
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy could smell marijuana in the car, and the driver of the vehicle agreed to a search of the car.
Deputies found a large amount of cash in the car that totaled just over $13,000. Deputies also discovered a hidden compartment in the dashboard of the vehicle. Inside the compartment, deputies found 1 pound of methamphetamine.
Three people were arrested: 44-year old Juan Valtierra, 34-year old Patrick Chance, and 27-year old Brena Saunders.
All three were booked into jail on $30,000 bond and complaints of trafficking illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and acquiring proceeds in violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances act.
LATEST STORIES:
- Community, faith leaders calling on Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board member to resign
- Health officials: Oklahoma coronavirus cases surpass 18,000 since March
- Woman attacked from behind with own cane in New York
- TSA implements changes amid pandemic following whistleblower complaint
- 1 lb. of meth, $13K in cash discovered during traffic stop in Oklahoma City