1 lb. of meth, $13K in cash discovered during traffic stop in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three people were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of one pound of meth and thousands of dollars in cash.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Team made a traffic stop in the 7600 block of S. Walker after noticing a defective taillight and fake paper tag on a 2008 Ford Taurus.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy could smell marijuana in the car, and the driver of the vehicle agreed to a search of the car.

Deputies found a large amount of cash in the car that totaled just over $13,000. Deputies also discovered a hidden compartment in the dashboard of the vehicle. Inside the compartment, deputies found 1 pound of methamphetamine.

Three people were arrested: 44-year old Juan Valtierra, 34-year old Patrick Chance, and 27-year old Brena Saunders.

  • Juan Valtierra
  • Patrick Chance
  • Brena Saunders

All three were booked into jail on $30,000 bond and complaints of trafficking illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and acquiring proceeds in violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances act.

