1 man dead, 2 injured following drive-by shooting in Del City, suspect on the loose

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City police are searching for a drive-by shooting suspect after one person was killed and two people were injured on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to a residential area at Southeast 15th and Bryant Avenue in Del City following a shooting that occurred around 2:30 p.m.

The scene of a shooting in Del City in which one person was killed and two people were injured.

Officers arrived at the scene and found one man dead in the driveway of a home.

A male victim and a female victim were also shot. Gunfire struck the female victim’s torso and one of her legs. Details were not provided on the surviving male victim’s injuries. The two wounded victims were rushed to a hospital.

Neighbors told KFOR that they heard about 10 shots fired. They said they came outside after the shots were fired and heard people screaming for help. They said they then called 911.

The suspect was not at the scene. Police are searching for a person driving a dark SUV.

No further details have been provided. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

