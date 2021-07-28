1 man dead, 2 suspects caught, 3 on the loose after shooting at Moore residence

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was killed at a residence in Moore, and police are searching for three suspects after capturing two others, Wednesday night.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where he died, according to a Moore Police Department official.

The deadly shooting occurred at a residence in the 2800 block of Northeast 4th.

Another person at the residence called Moore police following the shooting. That person was not harmed, according to police.

Five suspects ran from the scene after the shooting, but law enforcement officials captured two as they were attempting to go into another neighborhood.

Officers are searching for the other suspects.

Police cordoned off the area and are investigating the scene. Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted with the scene’s perimeter.