1 man dead following shooting in Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a local residence.

Officers were called to Southwest 29th and Portland on Wednesday night.

The man who was shot died at the residence.

A woman was at the home when the shooting occurred.

Officials said the woman called the Oklahoma City Police Department and reported that her boyfriend had been shot.

Officers found the man dead when they arrived.

No further information was provided. It is unknown if a suspect has been identified.