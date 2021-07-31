1 man dies, another seriously injured in Caddo County semi-truck crash

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A semi-truck crashed in Caddo County early Saturday, resulting in the death of one man and the serious injury of another.

Andre Hood, 59, of Covington, Tenn., died from his injuries at Weatherford Regional Hospital.

Twenty-seven-year-old Marquez McDowell, Hood’s passenger, is in serious condition at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He suffered head and internal and external torso injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Hood and McDowell were traveling east on Interstate 40, one mile west of Hinton, in a 2020 Freightliner, when at approximately 1:46 a.m., they went off the right side of the road, according to the news release.

The semi-truck traveled around 1,300 feet before going airborne for approximately 30 feet into an embankment, the news release states.

Hood was pinned for approximately 20 minutes. Hinton firefighters freed him from the rig.

McDowell, who was in the semi’s sleeper compartment, was ejected approximately 80 feet upon impact.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.