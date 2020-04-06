$1 million donation to help Oklahoma City schools during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A large donation will now help Oklahoma City Public Schools with its COVID-19 relief efforts, along with significant long-term investments in STEM-related initiatives and technology enhancements.

Chad and Charis Richison recently donated $1 million to The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

The foundation is currently supporting OKCPS by raising funds for immediate needs like tents for workers handing out food, additional food sources, and the printing and binding of instructional packets.

“This generous gift from Chad and his wife, Charis Richison, allows us to cover these vital expenses for OKCPS to provide for students during this health crisis and for many years beyond,” said Mary Mélon, president and CEO for the Foundation. “As is always the goal of OKCPS, it is imperative to provide equity for our students, and we have many families without access to food or technology for online learning. The Richisons’ gift not only helps us facilitate our immediate needs, but is also a long-lasting gift that will help our teachers extend their creativity when they return to the classroom.”

Organizers say the gift will also allow teaches and principals to provide innovative learning experiences in the classroom when schools reopen.

“We are incredibly grateful for Charis’ involvement and the impact this gift will have on our children,” said Dr. Sean McDaniel, superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools. “Charis, who is passionate about helping students across the state, has volunteered in Oklahoma City schools assisting students with management of their diabetic medical plans, serving as a mentor and providing cultural experiences for OKC students in the arts through Civic Center experiences. Her impact is seen and felt throughout our community.”