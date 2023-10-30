OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A $1,000,000 winning ticket was claimed Monday at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center.

The Powerball ticket was purchased by Richard, an Edmond resident, at the OnCue located at 1001 N. Portland Ave. in Oklahoma City.

He says that he plans to put the winnings toward his retirement.

The ticket was purchased for the October 11 $1.765 billion drawing – the second largest Powerball jackpot ever – that was won by a California resident.

Officials say $1 million winning tickets were sold in California (2), Florida (2), New York, Oklahoma and Virginia.

With this win, Richard becomes the Oklahoma Lottery’s 80th millionaire.