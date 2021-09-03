$1 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a scratch-off lottery ticket has created Oklahoma’s 70th millionaire through the lottery.

Officials with the Oklahoma Lottery say the winner purchased a Millionaire Extraordinaire Scratcher at Tri-City Gas n Go in Newcastle, Oklahoma.

As a result, they walked away with $1 million.

The lottery says the winner is the 70th Oklahoma Lottery millionaire, and joins four other million-dollar winners to date in 2021.

This week’s winner is the second top prize winner for Millionaire Extraordinaire this year.

In March, an Oklahoma City man claimed the first $1 million top prize.