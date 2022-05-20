OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Lottery officials say someone in Oklahoma City won a $1-million top prize on the Millionaire Maker scratcher.

The winning ticket was sold at Express Gas and Grocery on Wilshire Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

The prize was cashed at the Oklahoma Lottery on Friday, May 20 in the name of Mountain Win Trust.

Officials say today’s winner is the first top prize winner for Millionaire Maker.

The Millionaire Maker scratcher from the Oklahoma Lottery features two more $1-million top prizes and is the second scratcher in Oklahoma Lottery history to feature a top prize of $1 million.