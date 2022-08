ELGIN, Okla. (KFOR) – If you wanted to try your luck at that Mega Millions jackpot, you may be in luck!

Officials with the Oklahoma Lottery say a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold at Chisholm Corner in Elgin.

The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, and 14.

One lucky winner in Illinois matched all six numbers to take home the jackpot. However, lottery officials say there were several other players who won big, even though they fell short of the grand prize.