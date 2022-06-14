UPDATE: Edmond authorities confirmed that two workers who fell down a manhole have died from their injuries.

Edmond police received a 9-1-1 call at around 3:43 p.m. regarding two workers falling down a 54-inch sewer line that was under construction and not in service.

Emergency responders arrived and found two men at the bottom of the line.

They had fallen approximately 25 feet, according to authorities.

Responders pulled the bodies of both men out of the manhole. They attempted to resuscitate them, but could not save them.

