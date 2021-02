Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot and killed at a 7-Eleven in Northwest Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven in the 2800 block of Northwest 10th Street.

When police arrived they found one person dead in the store’s parking lot.

Officers arrested a suspect, but have not released that person’s name or the name of the victim.

Police said the deadly shooting appears to be domestic-related. There were no other injuries.

No further details were released.