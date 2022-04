OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person died in a vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday at SE 134th and Sooner.

Chopper 4 was in the sky, above the crash scene.

The crash involved a car and a pickup.

A person who has not yet been identified died in the crash.

Information was not provided on whether any other injuries occurred.