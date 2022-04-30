OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person died in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the Oklahoma City metro Saturday morning.

The crash happened at Reno and Council, according to an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office official.

A Sheriff’s Office deputy was on traffic duty and tried to pull over a person on a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist pulled over into a parking lot but took off again before the deputy could get out of their patrol vehicle.

The scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle. Photo from KFOR.

The deputy did not pursue the suspect because the suspect was driving recklessly, including popping wheelies, according to the official.

The official said the deputy found the motorcyclist involved in a traffic accident with another vehicle a little later.

The accident was fatal.

The Sheriff’s Office is treating the deadly crash as a traffic accident since the deputy chose to not chase the suspect.

No further details were provided.