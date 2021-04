OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person riding a motorcycle died Saturday from injuries suffered after veering off an interstate bridge in Oklahoma City and crashing below.

The rider, who has not yet been identified, was riding the motorcycle east on Interstate 44.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the rider veered off the bridge and fell onto Kelley, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol official.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, the official said.