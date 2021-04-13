1 man dead after run over by train in Oklahoma City; police believe he was possibly sleeping on the tracks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man died Tuesday night after being run over by a train in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was called to Melrose Lane near Council at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, who has not been identified, was killed when he was struck by the train.

An Oklahoma City Police Department officer at the scene told KFOR the man was lying between the rails and sat up as the train came.

The officer said he doesn’t think the man committed suicide, but instead was asleep and woke up at the sound of the train.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided when it becomes available.