1 person dead, another in poor condition after 3-vehicle crash in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person died and another person is in poor condition following a three-vehicle crash in Creek County on Friday.

Sara E. Clark, 40, of Drumright, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 33 at South 201st West Avenue, approximately five miles west of Sapulpa, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Clark died from head and internal torso injuries. She was a passenger in a 2008 Hyundai Accent. The driver, a 47-year-old Drumright man, is in poor condition at Saint John Hospital in Tulsa, where he is being treated for head and internal torso injuries, according to OHP.

The crash occurred at 5:02 p.m. and also involved a 1999 Peterbilt semi-truck and a 2011 Kia Soul. The driver of the semi was not injured, and the driver of the Soul refused treatment at the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Details have not yet been released.

