An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A vehicle crash in Oklahoma City Tuesday caused the death of one person and serious injuries to two other people.

The crash occurred at Northwest 7th and Classen Avenue and involved two vehicles.

Authorities confirmed to KFOR that one person died from injuries suffered in the crash, and two other people were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police say one of the drivers may have run a red light and caused the crash.

No further information was released.