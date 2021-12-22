1 person dies in 4-5 vehicle crash on I-35 in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person died in a crash that involved four to five vehicles on Interstate 35 South in McClain County.

The crash occurred Wednesday night.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol official confirmed to KFOR that one person died in the crash, which he said involved four to five vehicles.

No information was provided on whether the crash caused other serious or critical injuries.

The southbound lanes were closed down and traffic was redirected at Exit 104.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.