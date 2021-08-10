1 person dies in Dewey County after crash involving semi-truck

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A pickup and semi-truck collided in Dewey County on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a motorist.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 270, four miles southeast of Oakwood, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A 2000 Ford F-250 pickup, driven by the victim, was heading south on U.S. 270 while a 2013 Freightliner was heading north.

The pickup crossed the center line at approximately 5:25 a.m. The driver of the semi-truck hit the brakes and swerved to the right, but could not avoid the pickup, which crashed into the semi-truck and overturned one-half times. The driver of the pickup was ejected 50 feet, according to OHP.

The semi-truck went off the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the pickup was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

