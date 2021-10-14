1 person dies in head-on collision involving at least 3 vehicles in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person died in a head-on collision involving at least three vehicles in northwest Oklahoma City.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. in the area of Northwest 63rd and North Council.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official said one person died in the crash, but the official did not provide information on the victim’s age or gender.

A fatal crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

The official said at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police closed Council Road between Riverbend Boulevard and Northwest 63rd as crews investigate the collision.

This a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.

