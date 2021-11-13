1 person dies in house fire in Oklahoma City metro area

A fatal house fire in the metro area.

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters battled a Yukon house fire that caused the death of one person.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that one person, a man, died in the blaze.

Firefighters were called to the 10200 block of Fairfax Lane shortly before 11 a.m.

    The scene of a fatal house fire in the metro area.
    A fatal house fire in the metro area.
    Fire crews at a fatal house fire.
    An Oklahoma City fire engine.

Officials said heavy smoke was coming out of the house’s attic area.

Firefighters appear to have contained the flames to the interior of the home.

Few details have been released. It is unknown how the fire started. No details have been released on the victim or the victim’s exact cause of death.

This is a developing situation.

