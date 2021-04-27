3 people killed in multiple-vehicle crash involving semi-truck, I-35 South closed in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people died in a fiery, multiple-vehicle crash in Logan County that involved a semi-truck and resulted in a stretch of Interstate 35 South being closed down.

The victims of the deadly crash have not yet been identified. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol official confirmed to KFOR that three people died in the deadly Tuesday night collision.

Photo courtesy of Guthrie News Page.

The semi-truck involved in the crash caught on fire upon impact.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed I-35 South from mile marker 151 to mile marker 146 following the crash.

“Local law enforcement and crews are detouring traffic off at Seward Rd. (mm 151) to Sooner Rd and back on at Waterloo Rd. (mm 146),” the news release states. “Crews estimate the closure lasting into the overnight hours. Drivers should expect delays or avoid the area and locate an alternate route.”

No further details were released. More information will be provided here once it becomes available.