1 person dies in vehicle crash in Norman, section of I-35 South closed

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – One person died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash in Norman, Tuesday night.

The crash occurred on Interstate 35 South at Main Street.

Law enforcement personnel canceled an ambulance that was called to the scene and called for a medical examiner.

Details on how the crash occurred were not available.

I-35 southbound traffic is being detoured onto Main Street

Norman police officers are assisting Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers with the accident scene and traffic control.