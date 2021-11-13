1 person dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma City on Saturday evening.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that the two-vehicle crash occurred at NW 122nd and North Meridian Avenue.

One person died in the crash.

The police official who spoke with KFOR said he currently does not know if anyone else was injured in the crash.

No further details were available.

Police are still at the scene. The official advised that community members avoid the intersection for the time being.

This is a developing situation.