1 person rescued from Lake Overholser

CORRECTION: This story previously reported that a person drowned in the lake. KFOR has since learned no one drowned.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police rescued one person from Lake Overholser.

Oklahoma City emergency responders were called to the north side of the lake near Northwest 36th and Lake Overholser Drive.

Oklahoma City police took a boat onto the water and rescued a person who was stranded in the lake.

