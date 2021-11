Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was found dead at the scene of a shooting Friday night.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that the shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Knight Lake Drive.

One person was found dead at the scene.

No information was provided on whether a suspect has been identified.

This is a developing situation.