1 person dies after found in burning home in Edmond

One person died in an Edmond house fire.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – One person died from injuries suffered in an Edmond house fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Colony Drive at 5:33 a.m.

Crews found an adult male lying in the doorway of a burning home as they battled the blaze.

The victim was transported to Baptist Medical. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Flames were coming out of the roof when firefighters arrived at the home at 5:37 a.m.

The house was destroyed.

A KFOR camera crew was at the scene. The fire appears to have gutted the home.

The man who died was the only person home when the fire ignited. His family has been notified about his death.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.

Authorities have not released further details.