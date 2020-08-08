1 person found dead in OKC after police respond to shots fired

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police found one person dead after responding to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex late Friday night.

Oklahoma City police were called to Raindance Apartments in the 2200 block of NW 122nd Street regarding shots fired just before midnight on Friday.

When they arrived they found one person dead.

Officers heard more shots fired while they responding to the scene.

Police did not locate a suspect during the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

The name of the deceased victim was not released, and no further information was provided.

