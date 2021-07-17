1 person in critical condition following shooting in NE Oklahoma City

The scene of a shooting in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City has left one person in critical condition.

Sgt. Rob Robertson with the Oklahoma City Police Department said the shooting occurred at Northeast 28th and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

He said the victim is in critical condition.

Police officers are currently at the scene of the shooting. The suspect has been described as a 21-year-old, possibly a male.

Information has not yet been provided on a suspect.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.