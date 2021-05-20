UPDATE: Motorcycle rider dies following crash in Oklahoma City

UPDATE: The motorcycle rider who was involved in a crash at Northwest 52nd and Meridian in Oklahoma City has died.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed that the rider died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

The official said the rider, whose name was not released, was heading north on Meridian as a Jeep was going south.

The Jeep attempted to turn in front of the motorcycle. The rider laid the motorcycle on the ground and suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was not impaired.

The crash is under investigation.

Another motorcycle crash occurred in Oklahoma City Thursday night at Portland and NW 18th. That motorcycle rider is in critical condition.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A motorcycle crash in Oklahoma City left one person in critical condition and closed down part of an Oklahoma City street.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition following the crash at Northwest 52nd and Meridian Thursday night.

Meridian from NW 55th to NW 50th is closed in both directions.

No further details were provided. This is developing situation and this article will be updated when more information becomes available.

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

