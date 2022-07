Maysville, Okla. (KFOR)- One person was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Garvin County on Saturday night, said Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Jamie Akerman was standing in the southbound lane of State Highway 74 when she was hit by a vehicle, said troopers.

According to OHP, Akerman was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries she received in the collision.

Troopers said the driver’s condition was apparently normal.