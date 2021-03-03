1 person seriously injured from stabbing during family dispute in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a stabbing in the southeast part of the city.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital after he was seriously injured during a domestic dispute in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers traveled to Southeast 44th and Cinderella Drive on Wednesday night.

They found a male victim at the scene who had been stabbed.

Police believe he was stabbed by his sister.

Officials described the victim’s injuries as very serious.

No further details regarding what led to the stabbing or whether the victim’s sister will be arrested were provided.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided as it comes in.