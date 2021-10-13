1 person shot to death at southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, police searching for suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for suspects after a person was shot to death in southwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening.

The deadly shooting occurred at around 5:15 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area of Southwest 59th and May Avenue, according to police.

The victim is described as a male. His age is currently unknown.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that officers are searching for two possible male suspects.

The scene of a shooting at a SW Oklahoma City apartment complex.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.

Please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have information on the shooting or the suspects.