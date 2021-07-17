1 person shot during alleged carjacking in Oklahoma City, suspect on the loose

An alleged carjacking ended with a person shot in the OSU-OKC campus parking lot.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An alleged carjacking in Oklahoma City Saturday morning ended with one person shot and a suspect on the loose.

Sgt. Rob Robertson with the Oklahoma City Police Department said there are two alleged victims, a male and a female.

The male and female were giving a male individual a ride when that individual pulled a gun on them and proceeded to have them take him to different locations.

They pulled into the south end of the OSU-OKC campus at Reno and Portland at around 9:45 a.m. The male victim fled the vehicle to alert people at a nearby motorcycle school driving track, where a class was going on, about the carjacking, according to Robertson.

As the male victim fled, the suspect shot the female victim in the leg, according to Robertson.

The female victim managed to get out of the car, but information was not available on how.

The female victim was treated at a hospital for the gunshot wound to her leg.

The victims told police that the car was a rental and that the suspect was a stranger. Police are still investigating whether the victims knew the suspect or not.

Neither the suspect nor the car have been found.