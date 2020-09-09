UPDATE: Midwest City shooting victim dies in hospital, police searching for 2 suspects

UPDATE: The person who was shot in Midwest City Wednesday afternoon has died.

Police told KFOR that the victim died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, a male, was taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center following a shooting that occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. at Midwest Territory Apartments in the 1500 block of North Midwest Boulevard, according to a Midwest City Police Department news release.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the ground, suffering from the gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Police are still attempting to notify the victim’s next of kin.

Witnesses told police they heard the shots and then saw two black males running away, according to the news release.

“One fell to the ground, the other fled the apartment complex in what is described as a four-door vehicle,” the news release states.

Police need help locating the suspects.

“We are asking the public for assistance. If you have any information concerning this homicide, please contact our agency at 739-1306 or 739-1388,” Chief Brandon Clabes said.

Original Story

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police are investigating a shooting in which one person was shot.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of North Midwest Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found one person shot in the chest.

Emergency responders performed CPR on the victim.

Police have not released further details regarding the identity, age and gender of the victim, or information on a possible suspect.

RECENT HEADLINES: