1 person shot in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting spree

NOTE: This story has been updated to include that a possible suspect is in custody.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot in a drive-by shooting spree in Oklahoma City Tuesday night, according to a police official.

The person was shot in the 7300 block of North Ann Arbor, the Oklahoma City Police Department official said.

The suspect was driving around shooting at different locations, three times in Oklahoma City and once in Bethany, most along Council, according to the official.

The Ann Arbor area in NW Oklahoma City where a person was shot in a drive-by shooting spree.

Police have a possible suspect in custody.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

No further information was provided.

Please immediately call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have any information on the suspect or any of the shootings.

