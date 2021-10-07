1 person shot in Oklahoma City, suspect on the loose

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect after one person was shot Thursday night.

Officers were called to an area near Northeast 36th and Prospect.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that a person was shot in the stomach.

The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was receiving treatment at the scene when KFOR spoke to police personnel. It is unknown if the victim was taken to a hospital.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.